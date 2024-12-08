DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBV Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $3.66 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

