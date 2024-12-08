Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $199.55 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,660 shares of company stock worth $12,214,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

