Desjardins Comments on Dollarama’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Dollarama from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:DOL opened at C$142.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$144.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$152.97. The firm has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.