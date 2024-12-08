Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Despegar.com worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

