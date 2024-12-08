Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Price

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
