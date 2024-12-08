Diaceutics’ (DXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON DXRX opened at GBX 116.32 ($1.48) on Thursday. Diaceutics has a 52-week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 136 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.64. The stock has a market cap of £98.26 million, a PE ratio of -3,877.33 and a beta of 0.58.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

