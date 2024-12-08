Diaceutics’ (DXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on the stock.
Diaceutics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON DXRX opened at GBX 116.32 ($1.48) on Thursday. Diaceutics has a 52-week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 136 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.64. The stock has a market cap of £98.26 million, a PE ratio of -3,877.33 and a beta of 0.58.
About Diaceutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diaceutics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.