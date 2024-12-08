Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Trading Up 14.1 %
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.82.
About Digital Ally
