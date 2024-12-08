Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.82.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

