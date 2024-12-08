Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given New GBX 4,370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($52.89) to GBX 4,370 ($55.70) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($65.00) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,555 ($58.06).

DPLM opened at GBX 4,546 ($57.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,384.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,304.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,286.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 3,200 ($40.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,653 ($59.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,627.91%.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($57.81), for a total transaction of £1,215,375.84 ($1,549,038.80). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

