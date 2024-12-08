DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DOCU stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,844.83. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

