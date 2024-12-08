Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

DLTR opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.