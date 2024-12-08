Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of DLTR opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after buying an additional 867,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

