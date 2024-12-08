Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.00.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.41.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

