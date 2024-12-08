Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$145.00.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$89.93 and a 1 year high of C$152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$144.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.41. The stock has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

