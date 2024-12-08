DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $20.67 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $35,809.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,439.40. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $6,016,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

