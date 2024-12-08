DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.01) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.35) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SMDS opened at GBX 562.50 ($7.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 515.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 453.90. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 270.30 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 601.75 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of £7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

