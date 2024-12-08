DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DURECT

DURECT Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 39.5% in the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 303,670 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.