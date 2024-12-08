DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 39.5% in the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 303,670 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
