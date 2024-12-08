DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Lessened by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.34% of DXC Technology worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $22.19 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

