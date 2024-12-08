Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $50.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

DYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,257 shares of company stock worth $6,193,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.09. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.