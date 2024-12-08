E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.On
E.On Trading Down 0.2 %
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.