E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. E.On has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

