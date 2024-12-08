Elevation Oncology’s (ELEV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Elevation Oncology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 360,799 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

