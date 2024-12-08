Elevation Oncology’s (ELEV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Elevation Oncology Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.83.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
