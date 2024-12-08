Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.80.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Announces Dividend

TSE EMA opened at C$55.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a 1-year low of C$44.13 and a 1-year high of C$56.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.84%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

