Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.80.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$55.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a 52-week low of C$44.13 and a 52-week high of C$56.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.84%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

