Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.31.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

TSE:ENB opened at C$61.05 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.05 and a 12 month high of C$61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.77%.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In related news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.