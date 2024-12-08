Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $45,823.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,204.97. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $189,152.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 126,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,489.17. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,406 shares of company stock valued at $828,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $15,237,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 15.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 53,330 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

