EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $15.33 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,823,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,884,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $64,477,000. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 97.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,603,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,203 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 32.4% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,324,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 812,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

