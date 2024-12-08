Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

ENPH opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.64, a PEG ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.