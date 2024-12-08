Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRDA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 8,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $172,567.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,503.02. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,700 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $54,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,195.52. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,934 shares of company stock valued at $515,582. 7.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 135.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

