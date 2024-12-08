Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6,220.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 54.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Envestnet stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

