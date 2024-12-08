Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $20.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 193,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 306,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the period.

Envista stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Envista will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

