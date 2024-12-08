EQB FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by National Bank Financial

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.30. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2026 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cormark lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$113.63.

EQB stock opened at C$102.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$107.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.54. EQB has a one year low of C$77.96 and a one year high of C$113.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

