EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$130.00 at Scotiabank

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cormark cut shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.63.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQB

EQB Trading Down 2.2 %

EQB Company Profile

EQB stock opened at C$102.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.54. EQB has a twelve month low of C$77.96 and a twelve month high of C$113.20.

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.