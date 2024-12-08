Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:BNS Q1 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.73.

TSE BNS opened at C$78.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.50. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$59.62 and a 12 month high of C$80.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

