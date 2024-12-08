Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BNS Q1 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.7535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 171,539 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,752,000 after buying an additional 2,195,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,817,000 after buying an additional 524,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.