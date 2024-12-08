Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TDY FY2025 Earnings

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $21.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.51. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Shares of TDY opened at $473.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

