Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.49. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1,088,653 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
