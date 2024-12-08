Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.49. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1,088,653 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $685.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

