ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,073,396.80. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

