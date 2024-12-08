Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 216.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $190.72 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $192.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.