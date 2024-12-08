Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 126974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Expro Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter worth about $171,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

