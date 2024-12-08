EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ (EYPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EYPT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 362,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after purchasing an additional 362,168 shares in the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 166,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
