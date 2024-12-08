Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

FRT opened at $113.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.