Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 47,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 28,465 shares.The stock last traded at $43.36 and had previously closed at $42.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FER shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrovial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.