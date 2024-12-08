Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,428 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

