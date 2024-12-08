Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.