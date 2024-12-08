Financial Review: Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Binah Capital Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $146.37 million 7.09 -$104.04 million ($0.36) -6.36 Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.30 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 5 0 2.83 Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bitfarms and Binah Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $4.05, indicating a potential upside of 76.86%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Binah Capital Group.

Volatility and Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -69.08% -22.17% -18.93% Binah Capital Group -3.06% -205.99% -7.62%

Summary

Bitfarms beats Binah Capital Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

