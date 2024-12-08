First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FA opened at $19.82 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.67 and a beta of 1.17.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

