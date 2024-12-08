First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 76,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $780,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,069.84. This represents a 20.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

