First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 65,150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Financial Bankshares Inc lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65,150 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

