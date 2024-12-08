First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 462,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,910,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

