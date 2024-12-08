Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 47.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 52.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $522,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

