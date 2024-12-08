Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $141,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,163 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $42.48 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.96, a PEG ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

